(Bloomberg) -- Guinea’s President Alpha Conde won a majority in 14 out of 20 regions where votes have been counted, including the area with the world’s largest undeveloped iron-ore deposit, according to preliminary results of Oct. 18 elections.

Main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo got the most votes in six districts, Kabinet Cisse, the head of the electoral commission, said on state TV late Wednesday. Election officials say it will probably take until the end of the week to have results from all 38 districts.

Diallo, a former prime minister, announced a day after the vote that he’d won, without giving any figures. At least nine people have died in clashes between security forces and protesters since, according to the government.

A second round is due Nov. 24 if none of the candidates secures more than 50% of the ballots.

