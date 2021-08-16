(Bloomberg) -- Guinea’s government provided 5,000 doses of Ebola vaccines to neighboring Ivory Coast, where the first case of the viral illness in 25 years was reported at the weekend.

The consignment includes 3,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson inoculations and 2,000 doses of Merck & Co. shots, Sakoba Keita, head of Guinea’s health security agency, said by phone Monday from the capital, Conakry.

Guinea, which ended its latest outbreak of Ebola in June, also deployed health experts to support a rapid response to the virus in Ivory Coast, Keita said, without elaborating.

