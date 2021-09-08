(Bloomberg) -- West African leaders suspended Guinea from the regional economic bloc and urged the junta to immediately restore constitutional order following the coup that deposed President Alpha Conde.

The Economic Community of West African States said Guinea was banned from all its deciding bodies until further notice. A high-level Ecowas delegation will visit Guinea on Thursday to meet with the military junta, Burkina Faso’s Foreign Minister Alpha Barry told reporters in the capital, Ouagadougou, following a virtual summit of West African heads of state.

“The leaders are very worried about the socio-political situation in Guinea following the Sept. 5 coup and the arrest of President Alpha Conde,” Barry said. “They call for the immediate release of Conde and for the junta to restore constitutional order,” he said.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of Guinea’s special forces unit, deposed Conde in a putsch less than a year after he secured a controversial third term in office. The coup plotters were quick to say they would honor agreements with miners, including United Co. Rusal and Rio Tinto Plc, who operate in Guinea, the world’s biggest exporter of bauxite and home to the largest untapped deposit of iron ore.

Ecowas, a 15-nation bloc, urged the junta to rapidly begin a process that paves the way for the return civilian rule, Barry said. He didn’t say whether that included reinstating the 83-year-old Conde.

Conde became the country’s first democratically elected head of state in 2010, winning two consecutive elections, before his administration altered the constitution, clearing the way for him to seek a third mandate. Ecowas at the time faced criticism for its failure to speak up against Conde’s third-term ambition.

Ironically, the longtime opposition leader’s rise to power was seen putting an end to decades of authoritarian rule. Guinea’s first two presidents, Sekou Toure and Lansana Conte, died in office after clinging to power for 26 and 24 years respectively. At Conte’s death in 2008, military junta leader Dadis Camara ruled for a year until he was incapacitated by an assassination attempt.

