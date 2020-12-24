Dec 24, 2020
Guinea Tightens Measures for U.K., S. Africa Travelers on Virus
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Guinea’s National Health Security Agency stepped up control measures for travelers coming from the U.K. and South Africa as both countries face a resurgence in coronavirus cases.
In addition to requiring a negative polymerase chain reaction test certificate, travelers will be tested on arrival and will remain in quarantine while awaiting results, the agency said in a statement.
The measures are appropriate following the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19 in both countries which appears to be more virulent and contagious, it said.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.