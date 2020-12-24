(Bloomberg) -- Guinea’s National Health Security Agency stepped up control measures for travelers coming from the U.K. and South Africa as both countries face a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

In addition to requiring a negative polymerase chain reaction test certificate, travelers will be tested on arrival and will remain in quarantine while awaiting results, the agency said in a statement.

The measures are appropriate following the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19 in both countries which appears to be more virulent and contagious, it said.

