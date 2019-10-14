(Bloomberg) -- At least one protester was killed and as many as twenty were injured in clashes in the Guinean capital, Conakry, between security forces and protesters opposed to constitutional reforms, the opposition leader said.

A further 18 were hurt in the central town of Mamou, Cellou Dalein Diallo, leader of the Union des Forces Democratiques de Guinee party, said by phone Monday. “The police used firearms while protesters went out with placards to protest,” he said.

The National Front for the Defense of the Constitution, a coalition of opposition parties, trade unions and civil society groups, called for the protest against a constitutional review that may allow President Alpha Conde to seek a third term.

Clashes erupted in the Wanidara and Koloma neighborhoods where protesters erected barricades and burned tires, witnesses said. Economic activities were paralyzed in Conakry, where banks and businesses closed for fear of being looted. The country has the world’s largest bauxite resources.

Government spokesman Aboubacar Sylla didn’t immediately answer phone calls and texts seeking comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ougna Camara in Conakry at ocamara@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andre Janse van Vuuren at ajansevanvuu@bloomberg.net, Jacqueline Mackenzie, Alastair Reed

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.