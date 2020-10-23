(Bloomberg) --

Guinea’s government ordered the army to end violent protests over election results that show incumbent President Alpha Conde is set to win a third term.

Territorial Administration Minister Bourema Conde “requisitioned the national army to maintain order in the country,” state-owned broadcaster Radio Television Guineenne reported, citing a government statement.

At least nine people have died in demonstrations that erupted as the electoral commission releases tallies from Sunday’s presidential election. Conde, in power since 2010, has won 24 of the nation’s 38 districts, while opposition leader and former Prime Minister Cellou Dalein Diallo garnered 13, the commission said Thursday.

Conde and Diallo were the two frontrunners going into the election. Conde had the advantages of incumbency, a well-funded campaign and backing from Russia, whose companies have invested heavily in mines to extract the nation’s abundant iron-ore and bauxite reserves. Diallo was the runner-up in the 2010 and 2015 elections.

Diallo claimed on Oct. 19 that he’d won the vote, based on his campaign’s tally of results from polling stations. His announcement set off celebrations by his supporters that were suppressed by security forces, the Associated Press reported. Conde’s supporters have also taken to the streets to protest Diallo’s claim of victory, it said.

Guinea will hold a second round of voting on Nov. 24 if no candidate secures more than 50% of the ballot.

