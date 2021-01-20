(Bloomberg) -- Guinean President Alpha Conde named Kadiatou Emilie Diaby as public works minister in a cabinet reshuffle, making her the fifth woman in his administration.

Diaby was a senior official with the African Development Bank, serving as officer-in-charge in Sierra Leone and country manager in Togo from July 2017 to September 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile. She joins the planning, energy, technical education and women’s empowerment ministers who retained their posts, according to a decree broadcast on state-run Radio Télévision Guinéenne.

Mamadi Camara also remains the finance minister of the world’s biggest bauxite exporter, as does Budget Minister Ismael Dioubate.

Ibrahim Khalil Kaba, the chief of staff in the Presidency, was appointed foreign affairs minister, replacing Mamady Touré.

Further appointments are expected in the coming days, including the mining, post and telecommunications, and trade ministries.

