(Bloomberg) -- Guinean President Alpha Conde accepted his ruling party’s nomination to run for reelection in October, despite widespread protests against his bid for a third consecutive term.

The 82-year-old leader’s plan to extend his decade-long rule is a snub to the U.S. and France, which have both urged him to quit to avoid fueling civil unrest. Scores of people were killed and injured in demonstrations calling for him to step down after completing his second five-year term earlier this year, according to Amnesty International.

“We’re privileged and happy to inform the Guinean population that he has accepted our request,” Conde’s Rally of the Guinean People said in a statement read on state broadcaster Radio Television Guineene Monday. The election is scheduled to take place on Oct. 18.

Conde’s decision to run follows a controversial March referendum on a new constitution extending the president’s powers and allowing him to seek a third term, according to ruling party officials. Opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, a former prime minister, has said he’ll boycott the vote if Conde is a candidate.

Guinea, the world’s biggest bauxite exporter, has a history of authoritarian rule. Its first two presidents, Sekou Toure and Lansana Conte, died in office after clinging to power for 26 and 24 years respectively. At Conte’s death in 2008, military junta leader Dadis Camara ruled for a year until he was incapacitated by an assassination attempt.

Conde, who came to power in 2010, initially was hailed for ushering in democracy. Lately, human rights groups have criticized the former opposition leader for cracking down on his opponents.

