Nov 13, 2020
Guitar Center Enters Restructuring Pact to Cut Debt by $800 Million
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Guitar Center entered into a restructuring support agreement that includes up to $165 million in new equity investments and a reduction of debt by nearly $800 million, according to a statement.
- The musical instrument retailer inked the agreement with stakeholders such as including its equity sponsor, a fund managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation, new investors Brigade Capital Management and a fund managed by The Carlyle Group, as well as supermajorities of its noteholder groups.
- Agreement intends to allow Guitar Center and its brans to continue to operate in the normal course of business/
- Guitar Center expects to file voluntary petitions for reorganization following Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court.
- Guitar Center has negotiated to have a total of $375 million in debtor-in-possession financing provided by certain of its existing noteholders and lenders.
- Earlier, Guitar Center Is Said to Prep Bankruptcy With Creditor Support
