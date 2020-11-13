(Bloomberg) -- Guitar Center Inc., the largest musical instrument retailer in the U.S., is finalizing terms of a bankruptcy with support from the majority of its creditors, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

The company could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as soon as this weekend with a pre-packaged plan, said the people, who asked not to be named because discussions are private. Stores would stay open and operating during the process, the people added. The potential filing follows weeks of negotiations between Guitar Center and its creditors, and certain investors are set to provide new capital to the company to help it restructure.

Guitar Center would cut its debt load allowing certain creditors to swap their holdings for a percentage of reorganized equity, the people said. The situation remains fluid and plans could change as talks continue, according to the people.

Guitar Center, based Westlake Village, California, has around 300 stores across the U.S. It also owns brands including Music & Arts, which has more than 200 locations specializing in band and orchestral instruments for sale and rent.

Representatives for Guitar Center and its private equity owner Ares Management declined to comment. The New York Times previously reported elements of the planned filing.

Pandemic Pain

Bloomberg reported last month that the chain was in talks with its creditors about restructuring its debts in a deal that could see certain holders take equity in the reorganized company. Guitar Center skipped October interest payments on its bonds due in 2022 and 2021 and is operating under a 30-day grace period that expires around the end of the week.

A Chapter 11 filing would give the company a break on its debts and let it keep operating while management works on a turnaround. The chain plans to keep most of its stores open, they added. It would use the court process to implement the debt deal while continuing to pay employees and vendors as usual, the people said.

Covid-19 related shutdowns have hit nonessential retailers hard, and Guitar Center is vulnerable during economic downturns because purchases of musical instruments are highly discretionary, according to a June 2019 report by Moody’s Investors Service. The pandemic has cost tens of millions of Americans their jobs, and many who are still employed have seen their pay cut substantially.

Department stores and specialty shops were already under pressure before the pandemic due to competition from online behemoths like Amazon.com Inc. and falling foot traffic at shopping centers. Guitar Center has diversified by offering repairs and music lessons, which have continued online during shutdowns via videoconferencing services.

Ares gained control of the company in 2014 through an out-of-court restructuring. Guitar Center’s heavy debt load and financial pressures date back to a 2007 deal by Bain Capital LP that took the firm private for $2.1 billion.

