(Bloomberg) -- Gulf Capital PJSC, one of the largest private equity firms in the Middle East with about $2.5 billion of assets under management, sold its food-service distribution business Chef Middle East for about $100 million.

The sale to Nasdaq-listed The Chefs’ Warehouse generated 2.5 times return on investment, Gulf Capital said in a statement. Chef Middle East grew its revenue by more than 150% and operating income by 91% under Gulf Capital’s ownership, it said.

Gulf Capital was advised by deNovo Partners and Eversheds Sutherland. The Chef’s Warehouse was advised by PwC and Shearman & Sterling.

The Chefs’ Warehouse said in a separate statement that the acquisition of Chef Middle East is expected to generate between $160 million and $180 million in annual net sales and $11 million to $14 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

