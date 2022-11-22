(Bloomberg) --

Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC surged to the highest in almost three years after the Dubai-based shipowner said a potential investor may inject cash into the company for shares.

The shipowner, which is undergoing a debt revamp, signed a non-binding pact with an unidentified potential investor to enter as a strategic partner, according to a statement. A consulting firm will be appointed to conduct a feasibility study and evaluate Gulf Navigation’s assets.

In separate filing, the company said the strategic partner was an “unrelated entity,” and that if a deal is completed within three to four months, it would use the cash to pay some of its debt and use at least 120 million dirhams ($32.7 million) to fund its expansion.

The shares rose as much as 15% in Dubai, taking the gains this year to 93%. Gulf Navigation was the most active Tuesday on Dubai’s benchmark index, which fell 0.3%.

Higher oil prices are bolstering the economies of Gulf energy exporters and companies such as Gulf Navigation are seeking to benefit from it. Gulf Navigation operates a fleet of chemical tankers, livestock vessels, and is also engaged in ship repairs.

The company’s board earlier this month tasked Managing Director Ahmad Kilani with looking at the potential pact with the strategic partner. It also discussed the company’s debt restructuring plan and the second-stage issuance of mandatory convertible bonds.

