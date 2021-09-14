Gulf of Mexico Oil Output at 60% More Than Two Weeks After Ida

(Bloomberg) -- The slow-but-steady restoration of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico is continuing, with about 60% of output now back online.

The latest data from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Tuesday showed about 720,000 barrels a day of production are still shut in.

The recovery has taken an unusually long time owing to the direct hit scored by Ida on energy infrastructure along the Louisiana coast. The lost output from the storm already exceeds that suffered during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It also means the global crude market will have to wait until October for additional supplies, because Ida will wipe out increases from OPEC+, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.