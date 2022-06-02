(Bloomberg) -- A patch of showers and thunderstorms across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and the western Caribbean Sea continues to edge toward becoming the Atlantic’s first storm of the 2022 hurricane season.

The system, getting a boost from the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha, could organize enough later Thursday to require tropical storm watches or warnings across western Cuba and southern Florida, according to Jack Beven, a senior hurricane specialist at the US National Hurricane Center. It currently has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next two days.

Regardless of what happens with the system, heavy rain is forecast for the Yucatan, parts of Cuba and across Florida, Beven wrote. “There heavy rains could cause scattered to numerous flash floods across South Florida and the Florida Keys.”

While the storm will veer northeast across the Gulf of Mexico, it will avoid the coast of Texas and Louisiana where Exxon Mobil Corp. and Shell Plc operate offshore oil and gas production rigs.

