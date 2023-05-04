(Bloomberg) -- Some Gulf central banks including in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates followed the Federal Reserve’s 25 basis-point rate hike on Wednesday as they seek to maintain their currencies’ peg against the US dollar.

Inflationary pressures across the region are relatively muted compared with the US and much of Europe. Still, with little room for maneuver due to the greenback-pegging policy, Gulf policymakers tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s decisions.

Read: Fed Raises Rates by a Quarter Point and Hints at Possible Pause

Saudi Arabia matched the Fed’s hike by raising its repo rate 25 basis points to 5.75% and its reverse repo rate to 5.25%

The UAE increased its overnight deposit rate by 25 basis points to 5.15% The central bank maintained the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate

Qatar’s central bank, which initially said it was holding rates, deleted its original statement and released a new statement saying it raised its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, which will come into effect from Thursday May 4. The lending rate was also raised by the same factor to 6.00% and repo rate to 5.75%

Bahrain increased its overnight deposit rate by 25 basis points to 5.75%, its four-week deposit rate to 6.75% and the lending rate to 7%

--With assistance from Zaid Sabah.

(Corrects to show Qatar central bank amended its decision to hold rates, raised all rates by 25 basis points.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.