Most Middle Eastern equity markets advanced on Sunday, with major gauges heading for the best monthly performance since April amid growing optimism regarding a coronavirus vaccine and higher oil prices.

The main indexes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Qatar were all headed to the best monthly advance in four months, with Dubai’s DFM General Index leading the increase at 11%. Kuwait’s gauge was poised for the biggest increase since March 2019.

Gauges in the region are catching up with gains for emerging-market stocks and currencies last week amid progress toward a vaccine and after the U.S. and China said they remained committed to the phase-one trade deal. Crude prices also climbed as U.S. Gulf Coast refineries began restarting after Hurricane Laura.

“Going forward, equity markets are likely to continue their upward trend, encouraged by the liquidity packages being rolled out by central banks and hopes of potential vaccines to treat Covid-19,” said Iyad Abu Hweij, the managing partner at Allied Investment Partners PJSC in Dubai.

If Middle Eastern markets hold on to gains for the month until the end of Monday’s session, they will sustain a recovery after having lagged behind other developing markets in the previous two months. The advance this month was helped by Brent crude trading near the highest level since early March.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rises 0.2% as of 10:38 a.m. local time Daily new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia dropped below 1,000 for the first time since April

Bank Leumi gains 1.1% in Tel Aviv after Bloomberg reported that is in talks with Dubai’s Emirates NBD for collaboration READ: Top Dubai, Israeli Banks Seek to Cooperate After Peace Deal (1)

Telecom operator Zain Saudi advances as much as 1.4% after it said it plans a SAR4.5b rights issue READ: Zain Saudi to Issue Priority Rights Shares Worth 4.5b Riyals

Taqa rises as much as 2.7% in Abu Dhabi after the Netherlands’ Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate granted its gas operator permission to expand Bergermeer gas storage capacity READ: Netherlands Gives Taqa Green Light To Boost Gas Storage Capacity



