(Bloomberg) --

The UK government intervened in a London legal spat between Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund and an ex-manager, after the fund was ordered by a court to hand over “sensitive” documents.

Weeks after the Kuwait Investment Office lost a crucial court hearing, the UK’s Foreign Office wrote to the tribunal saying that 20 members of staff from the fund had diplomatic protection, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News.

Saleh Al-Ateeqi, the chief executive officer of KIO, was among those on the list declared a financial attache of the Kuwait embassy and accorded diplomatic privileges.

The letter to the Employment Appeal Tribunal from a director of protocol at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office comes after the KIO lost a battle to assert sovereign immunity in an attempt to avoid a lawsuit brought by a former senior manager turned whistleblower.

Simon Hard, the ex-head of fixed income at the fund, sued KIO at a London employment tribunal for whistleblowing and age discrimination. KIO subsequently filed a High Court case accusing Hard of blowing the fund’s budget by raising salaries and bonuses while a senior executive was away.

Kuwait Fund Sues London Boss Who ‘Blew’ Budget on Bonuses

The embassy has always been allowed to have 20 financial attaches, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be identified discussing diplomatic status.

The Foreign Office letter could now have implications for the employment suit going forward. The fund has been fighting what it claims to be a “remarkable and invasive” order that it provide internal emails and investment mandates as part of the employment lawsuit, claiming it was protected from having to do so because of its connection with the state. But an appeal court judge ruled that the government had not expressly recognized KIO as “forming part of the Kuwaiti diplomatic mission.”

Kuwait Investment Authority officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

“We remain suspended in absurdity as the KIO continues on the one hand to deny the authority of the UK Courts to hear our client’s claims, while simultaneously relying on the same authority to pursue High Court proceedings against our client,” said a spokesperson for Hard’s law firm, Judge Sykes Frixou.

A court will decide at the end of July whether Hard’s case will be tied together with two other ex-KIO employees who are suing the fund over similar claims. Prashant Vithlani, the former head of equity is suing KIO. Caroline Taylor, the ex-head of HR, is suing the company and two executives.

Vithlani and Taylor declined to comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.