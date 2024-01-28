(Bloomberg) -- A gun attack during Sunday mass at a church in a district of Istanbul claimed the life of one person.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said two masked assailants were responsible for the attack in the Sariyer district. Condemning the incident, Yerlikaya announced a comprehensive investigation in a post on X.

A 52-year-old citizen lost his life when one person was attacked and there are no other injuries, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said. He said the police and prosecutor’s office are investigating and that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is following the incident.

No information regarding the identity or motive of the attackers has been disclosed. Pope Francis also conveyed his solidarity with the community of the Church of Santa Maria.

