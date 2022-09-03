(Bloomberg) -- A US gun-rights group dropped the federal lawsuit it filed to challenge New York’s assault-weapons ban. It didn’t provide any explanation.

Firearms Policy Coalition filed a notice of voluntary dismissal on Friday in Central Islip, New York. The group sued in July, less than a month after the US Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling striking down a related state law limiting who could carry a handgun in public.

Lawyers for the group didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Representatives of New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of the defendants in the case, also didn’t return messages.

The gun-rights group assailed the law in its complaint, accusing the state of violating the Second Amendment by preventing residents from buying common semiautomatic firearms like AR-15 rifles that are ideal for defending one’s home.

But James said in a letter to the court last month that the complaint was doomed to fail because New York’s assault-weapons ban doesn’t ban AR-15s unless they can accept detachable magazines and also have one or more military-style features, like a telescoping stock, bayonet or flash suppressor.

“The individual Plaintiffs do not allege any plan to purchase weapons with these features, meaning they are asking the Court to strike down a statute that will not impact them,” James, a Democrat, said in the letter.

The case is Vanchoff v. James, 2:22-cv-04075, US District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Central Islip)

