(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected three appeals from people who lost their right to own a firearm when they were convicted of nonviolent crimes, in a fresh sign of the court’s reluctance to re-enter the national debate over gun rights.

The justices on Monday left intact lower court decisions that said the three people -- whose crimes included driving under the influence of alcohol, tax fraud and smuggling -- could be barred from owning guns without violating the Constitution’s Second Amendment.

The appeals sought to carve out exceptions to the federal law that outlaws gun possession by people who were convicted of most crimes punishable by more than a year in prison.

The Supreme Court’s landmark 2008 Heller decision, which interpreted the Second Amendment as protecting individual rights, suggested that the government could continue to bar possession by people convicted of serious crimes.

Writing for the court, Justice Antonin Scalia said that “nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill.” Scalia, who died in 2016, described those types of laws as “presumptively lawful.”

The cases are Holloway v. Garland, 20-782; Folajtar v. Garland, 20-812; and Flick v. Garland, 20-902.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.