Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Fed Funds Rate to 3% Wednesday

(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach says the Federal Reserve should raise the federal funds rate to 3% tomorrow, the DoubleLine Capital chief executive officer said in a tweet late Tuesday.

The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to raise rates 75 basis points by Wall Street firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Barclays Plc, who cite rising inflation expectations among Americans in looking for the largest increase in nearly three decades.

The Fed will announce a decision and publish fresh forecasts at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Washington.

