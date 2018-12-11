Gundlach Says the Bond Market Thinks Rate Hikes Are Unlikely in 2019-2020

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is unlikely to increase interest rates in 2019 and 2020 based on bond market indicators, because of rising concerns about stock markets, according to Jeffrey Gundlach, chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital.

“The bond market thinks the Fed isn’t going to tighten at all in 2019 or 2020,” Gundlach said Tuesday on a webcast for his $47.5 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund. “The Fed still wants to maintain some rhetoric of flexibility to tighten rates just in case they see the recovery in equity market values.”

The Total Return fund, which invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, returned 1 percent this year through Dec. 10, beating 83 percent of its peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The fund averaged 3.1 percent annual returns over the last five years, better than 88 percent of rivals.

