Gundlach Says Weakness Is Showing Up in U.S. Economic Indicators

(Bloomberg) -- Some weakness is showing up in the U.S. economy despite lofty predictions of growth, according to Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve recently forecast real gross domestic product at 1.6%, Gundlach said on a webcast Tuesday.

Gundlach also said:

The Fed is now “policy fluid” under Chairman Jerome Powell

The economy has been growing largely because of a debt scheme as the U.S. increases spending and fuels deficits

The bond market is extremely exposed to a downturn in the U.S. dollar

