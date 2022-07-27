(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital, tells CNBC in an interview that a mild recession would be “best possible outcome for all financial markets” and that the Fed is no longer “behind the curve.”

He believes this was the best press conference of Chair Powell’s tenure. The lack of forward guidance was a good thing because it has cost the Fed credibility in the past.

A big headwind is quantitative tightening and he sees rates ending the year around 3%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.