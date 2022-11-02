(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach, chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, tells CNBC a rate hike slowdown could be ahead and that he doesn’t see a 75bps rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting “as a base case”. Additionally, Fed Chairman Powell “kind of put the kibosh” on the idea of anything resembling a pivot.

In his view, the US inflation data will cool off in 2023, and if the Fed is successful in bringing down inflation to the 2% area by the end of next year, it will continue declining and would go well below 2%. “It is implausible” to think that inflation will halt at the 2% range and stay there. “It will go negative,” he says.

Gundlach believes there’s a 80% chance for a recession to happen in 2023.

