(Bloomberg) -- GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. is starting to look like another one-hit wonder in the game industry.

Shares in the Tokyo-based game maker dropped as much as 10 percent on Monday, the most in two years, as hopes for a follow-up to the company’s Puzzle & Dragons mobile game franchise fade. As it reported earnings Friday afternoon, GungHo said monthly active users for the game continued to slump in the quarter ended June 30 and operating profit fell 38 percent, rounding four straight years of declines.

The struggles of GungHo, whose 2012 Puzzle & Dragons was once the world’s highest-earning mobile game, is a reminder of how difficult it is to create a new hit, even for today’s stars like Fortnite developer Epic Games. The Japanese company teamed up with developer Level-5 Inc. to create Yokai Watch World, the newest installment in the ghost-fighting game franchise. Downloads of the game, which uses Google Maps to create 3-D game environments based on real-world locations, exceeded one million in the two weeks after its release in Japan on June 27. But after topping the rankings for one day, the game’s popularity slid dashing hopes for a Pokemon Go-like hit.

The Japanese publisher saw its annual sales slump last year to almost half of the 173.1 billion yen ($1.6 billion) peak in 2014, as the puzzle-cum-strategy game failed to catch on abroad and popularity at home waned. It released a location-based version called Puzzle & Dragons Radar in March 2016, but that was overshadowed by Pokemon Go’s frenzy four months later.

Yokai Watch World was 11th in Japan iOS download rankings for games on July 29, according to market researcher App Annie.

To contact the reporter on this story: Pavel Alpeyev in Tokyo at palpeyev@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Robert Fenner at rfenner@bloomberg.net, Peter Elstrom

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.