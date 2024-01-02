Gunman Breaks Into the Colorado Court That Ruled Against Trump

(Bloomberg) -- An armed man was arrested early Tuesday after breaking into the Colorado Supreme Court before it opened, firing a weapon and holding a security guard at gunpoint, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The Colorado State Patrol said a preliminary investigation showed “a high probability” the break-in wasn’t related to earlier threats against the justices, who ruled last month to bar former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot in the state.

According to a police press release, the man was involved in a car accident near the Ralph L. Carr Judicial Center shortly after 1 a.m., allegedly pointed his gun at the other driver and then shot out a window of the courthouse. He held an unarmed court security guard at gunpoint, took his keys and fired additional shots inside the building, causing “significant and extensive damage,” the patrol said.

He called 911 around 3 a.m. and surrendered.

Investigators “are treating this incident seriously, but at this time, it is believed that this is not associated with previous threats to the Colorado Supreme Court Justices,” the patrol said.

The court is located in downtown Denver near the state capitol.

The building suffered “significant water damage” and will remain closed, Colorado Judicial Department spokesman Jon Sarché told The Denver Post.

