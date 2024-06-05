(Bloomberg) -- The Lebanese army said it arrested a gunman who fired shots at the US embassy north of the capital.

Soldiers deployed near the embassy fired back, wounding the man who was identified as Syrian, the army said in a statement. He was later arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The US embassy said that small arms fire was reported at 8:34 a.m. local time in the vicinity of the embassy’s entrance, adding that the facility and personnel are safe.

The US has been a target of criticism for its support of Israel in the war in Gaza against Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US and EU. There have been a few protests outside the US embassy since the war began on Oct. 7.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah, Iran’s most powerful proxy militia, has also been trading fire with Israel across the border.

