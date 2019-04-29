Gunmen Abduct Two Foreign Workers at Nigerian Oil Rig, Army Says

(Bloomberg) -- Unidentified gunmen abducted two foreign workers at an oil rig in Nigeria’s southern Rivers state, the military said.

The assailants kidnapped the Scottish and Canadian citizens at an onshore oilfield operated by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources in the Abua Odual local government area, Ibrahim Abdullahi, spokesman for the Joint Military Task Force, said in an emailed statement.

Security forces are hunting for the kidnappers, he said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Chukwudi Ejimofor in Port Harcourt at cejimofor@bloomberg.net;Emele Onu in Lagos at eonu1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Osae-Brown at aosaebrown2@bloomberg.net, Paul Richardson, Jacqueline Mackenzie

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.