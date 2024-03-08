(Bloomberg) -- Armed men abducted hundreds of children from an elementary school in northern Nigeria, triggering a new security challenge in the West African nation that is dealing with a cost-of-living crisis.

Kaduna State Governor Sani Uba confirmed the Thursday abductions in a post on his X account, without disclosing the number of children taken. Local authorities said at least 287 children were abducted, according to the Associated Press and British Broadcasting Corp.

A local vigilante who confronted the kidnappers was killed, Uba said. “I have briefed Mr. President and the National Security Adviser on the Kuriga situation,” he said adding “I received strong assurances from them that all measures are been taken to bring back the pupils and students.”

The gunmen surrounded the government-owned school just as the students were about to start the day at about 8 a.m., the AP quoted locals as saying.

Northern Nigeria has suffered various attacks on schools since the 2014 kidnapping of 276 girls from a facility in Chibok in the northeast. While there has been a lull in large-scale abductions for a couple of years, many other kidnappings go unreported. More than 1,600 school children were kidnapped between 2014 and 2022, according to Save the Children.

No group has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack in a region where kidnappings for ransom are common.

Ending violent attacks — especially widespread abductions — was a key campaign promise of President Bola Tinubu who came into office in May as security deteriorated under the administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

Besides dealing with the fragile security situation he inherited, President Tinubu has initiated economic reforms including removing subsidies on gasoline and allowing the naira to depreciate by about 70% against the dollar since June. This has stoked the inflation rate to an almost a three-decade high, and caused a cost-of-living crisis in Africa’s most populous nation, where at least 40% of people live in extreme poverty.

Earlier in the week, Islamist extremists abducted at least 200 people in northeastern Nigeria, AP said, citing the United Nations office in the country. The people — mostly women and children — were out searching for firewood.

