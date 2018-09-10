(Bloomberg) -- Gunmen stormed the Libyan state oil company’s headquarters, television broadcasters reported, as militias and government-backed forces clashed in the North African country’s capital.

Sky Arabia reported several casualties after it said armed men attacked National Oil Corp. offices in Tripoli. Fire was seen at the building, it said. Blasts and shooting were heard from the NOC headquarters, and security forces were cordoning off the building, according to Libya’s Al-Ahrar television.

Abdessalam Ashour, interior minister of Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord, said gunmen were detaining hostages in the building after attacking it with hand grenades and assault rifles, Libya’s Alaan television reported. Ashour said NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla was escorted out of the building after the attack.

Calls to NOC officials weren’t immediately answered.

The fighting theatens a fitful recovery in the country’s production and export of oil. Libya is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and holds Africa’s largest proven reserves of crude oil. It pumped about 970,000 barrels a day in August, an increase of 310,000 from July but still less than the nation produced in February.

Scores of people have been killed in clashes that have pitted a militia based in the city of Tarhouna, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of the capital, against forces aligned with the internationally backed government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj. The fighting initially broke out around the end of August.

Libya has been convulsed by conflict since the 2011 ouster of former leader Moammar al-Qaddafi and the emergence of rival governments in the west and east of the country. That battle has crippled efforts to stabilize the nation, which was producing 1.6 million barrels a day of oil prior to the uprising against al-Qaddafi.

