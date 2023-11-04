(Bloomberg) --

A former dictator of Guinea, one of the world’s biggest bauxite producers, was returned to his prison cell after hours on the run, the Ministry of Justice said in statement.

Moussa Dadis Camara, who was imprisoned pending a trial over a 2009 stadium massacre, was apprehended today after an earlier escape, the ministry said. Armed men freed Camara and three other inmates from a prison in the capital, Conakry, on Saturday morning. Heavy gunfire was reported in the city and the country’s borders were closed.

Justice Minister Alphonse Charles Wright told Radio Espace FM that the escape wasn’t linked to a coup attempt. Camara, who came to power in a 2008 coup, is one of more than a dozen people who’ve been charged over the massacre of at least 157 people, according to human rights groups.

Guinea is among the world’s top producers of bauxite, a raw material used to produce aluminum. The country also has the world’s largest untapped deposit of iron ore, which companies including Rio Tinto Plc are looking to exploit. Development of the so-called Simandou project has been stymied for years by a litany of disputes over ownership and infrastructure, and by political changes in Guinea.

The country has been ruled since September 2021 by President Mamadi Doumbouya, an army colonel who seized power in a military coup that year.

--With assistance from Ougna Camara and Katarina Hoije.

(Updates with confirmation of capture from first paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.