(Bloomberg) -- Gunmen in Nigeria’s southeastern Cross River state seized four Chinese nationals working in a construction company and killed their guard, police said.

The Chinese expatriates are employees of Danarite Construction Co. working in the Akamkpa district of the state where the men were abducted Wednesday evening, police spokeswoman Irene Igbo said Friday by phone from the state capital, Calabar. “We lost one of our men during the incident.”

No group has taken responsibility for the incident, though people are frequently kidnapped in the adjoining Niger River delta oil region by criminal gangs who later release them in exchange for a ransom.

