Suspected militants killed at least 100 people and injured dozens more in an attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the government said.

The attackers opened fire into a populated area of Solhan late Friday or early Saturday, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said in a tweet. Several homes and the village’s market were burnt down, a government spokesman said in a separate statement.

The overnight attack was the deadliest single assault on civilians in Burkina Faso since 2015, when spillover from an Islamist rebellion in neighboring Mali mixed with a homegrown insurgency. The government did not say who might be responsible for this attack.

Africa’s fifth-biggest gold producer saw a drop in the number of deaths at the hand of armed groups over the past year, even as the number of such attacks against civilians and clashes between militants and armed groups stayed largely the same, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, ACLED.

