(Bloomberg) -- A British aid worker and a Nigerian citizen were killed and three others kidnapped when gunmen stormed a luxury hotel near the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the police and U.K. authorities said.

The incident took place at Kajuru Castle late on Friday, Nigerian police said in statement. The U.K. High Commission on Sunday confirmed the death of one of its nationals in a tweet.

Kidnappings for ransom are rife across Nigeria, Africa’s top oil producer. In the north, militants aligned to Islamic State and Boko Haram, which has waged a decade-long violent campaign, have periodically resorted to kidnapping foreigners to raise cash.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elisha Bala-Gbogbo in Abuja at ebalagbogbo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Osae-Brown at aosaebrown2@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn, Paul Abelsky

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.