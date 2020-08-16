(Bloomberg) -- Gunmen stormed a popular beach-side hotel in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, following a huge explosion on its premises, witnesses and police said.

The attackers blew up a vehicle loaded with explosives and fought their way into the Elite hotel, police officer Osman Shine said by phone. The hotel is at the edge of Lido beach, an area frequented by senior government officials.

Militants are still fighting in the area, the police said.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group affiliated with al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack.

