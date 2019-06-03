(Bloomberg) -- Sudanese gunmen moved to crush a long-running sit-in that’s been demanding the military surrender power to a civilian government, with reports of at least two deaths and many people wounded.

Gunfire and explosions rocked the site outside army headquarters in Khartoum early Monday as forces assaulted from all directions, protester Adel Ahmed said by phone. Hundreds of people were seen fleeing the location, where protesters first gathered in early April to call on the military to support their uprising against veteran President Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan’s army subsequently overthrew and arrested Bashir and pledged a transition to democratic rule, but talks with the North African nation’s opposition have stalled over representation in a power-sharing government. Authorities recently described the sit-in as a threat to public order.

A doctors’ committee said at least two people were killed and dozens more sustained injuries. The Sudanese Professionals Association, the driving force behind months of protests, said government militias were responsible.

