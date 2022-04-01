(Bloomberg) -- An Alabama man was ordered to spend 46 months behind bars for bringing loaded guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and ingredients for Molotov cocktails to Washington on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Lonnie Coffman, 72, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly. Coffman, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty in November to federal and local firearms offenses.

The weapons were found in Coffman’s pickup truck, which he parked a half-mile from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to attend a rally at the National Mall, the Justice Department said. His truck also was stocked with large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices, a crossbow, machetes, camouflage smoke devices and a stun gun, the government said.

“Coffman also carried a loaded handgun and a loaded revolver as he walked around the area that day,” the DOJ said in a statement.

The sentencing comes as federal agents continue to make arrests following the attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters who forced lawmakers to flea and caused more than $1.5 million in damage. Almost 800 people have been arrested and more than 200 have pleaded guilty to various offenses.

Coffman didn’t have a license to carry a pistol in the District of Columbia and had not registered any firearms in the national database as required by law, the Justice Department said. A search of his home also uncovered 12 jars containing more ignitable substances for Molotov cocktails, the U.S. said.

