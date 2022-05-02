(Bloomberg) -- Energy Transfer LP signed a 20-year agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to commodity trader Gunvor Group Ltd., another step forward for the pipeline operator’s long-stalled Lake Charles LNG project in Louisiana.

Energy Transfer, co-founded by billionaire Kelcy Warren, agreed to provide 2 million metric tons of LNG per year to Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd from the proposed facility on a free-on-board basis, Energy Transfer said in a statement. The deliveries, expected to start in 2026, will have prices indexed to the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark, plus a liquefaction charge.

An energy crunch in Europe and Asia has sent gas prices skyrocketing globally, with buyers now rushing to secure supplies of U.S. gas under long-term deals. Energy Transfer’s announcement comes only a few weeks after the company agreed to sell 2.7 million metric tons a year of the super-chilled fuel to China’s ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., also under a 20-year pact.

Energy Transfer’s proposed Lake Charles LNG export terminal has been delayed since receiving a federal permit in December 2015. Shell Plc backed out of the project in 2020. Energy Transfer said it should take a final investment decision on the project by year-end.

