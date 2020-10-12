(Bloomberg) -- Guolian Securities Co.’s effort to acquire bigger rival Sinolink Securities Co. has ended after the firms couldn’t reach terms to create a $13 billion Chinese broker in the consolidating industry.

Sinolink had agreed to be bought in an all-stock deal announced Sept. 20, but specific details for the combination couldn’t be agreed to, the companies said in separate but identical stock exchange filings late Monday.

The deal announcement had sent Guolian’s Hong Kong-listed stock soaring as much as 75% on Sept. 21. Shares of both firms in Shanghai haven’t traded since the announcement. They will resume on Oct. 13, according to the filings.

China’s $1.1 trillion securities industry is facing increased pressure as Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are allowed to take full control of ventures in the country this year, forcing consolidation.

