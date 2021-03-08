(Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s steel and aluminum empire told its largest lender Greensill Capital that it too faces insolvency without its financing.

The impact of Greensill’s collapse on Gupta’s group of companies, known as GFG Alliance, which employs 35,000 people across 30 countries, has until now been unclear. But in a court filing on Monday, Greensill said that its largest customer by value has fallen into “severe financial difficulty.”

In a Feb. 7 letter, GFG said that if Greensill Capital “ceased to provide working capital finance to GFG, then GFG would collapse into insolvency,” according to the filing.

A spokesperson for GFG declined to comment on the filing, but reiterated comments made last week that the company’s operations are running “as normal and our core businesses continue to benefit from strong market conditions generating robust sales and cash flows.”

Lex Greensill’s eponymous financial firm filed for administration in the U.K. following a week of high drama in which key backer Credit Suisse Group AG froze and later started to wind down $10 billion in funds that bought its products.

Greensill stopped financing GFG at the start of March, according to the filing. Since then, the filing alleged, GFG has “started to default on its obligations.”

Gupta, nicknamed the “savior of steel” for his penchant for buying otherwise unloved plants, has in the past said that Greensill was his most important source of funding. “We’re very proud of our relationship with Greensill,” he told Bloomberg in October.

