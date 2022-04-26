(Bloomberg) -- French police raided the Paris offices of Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance and an aluminum smelter that formerly belonged to the metals entrepreneur as part of a deepening investigation into allegations of money laundering and corporate misuse of assets.

During the visit conducted last week, French officials accessed documents and files that GFG had kept, Gupta’s company said in a statement. “We strongly reject any suggestion of wrongdoing and we will continue to cooperate fully with the French authorities to help them bring this matter to a swift conclusion,” GFG said.

Separately, criminal investigators with the French National Police inspected the offices of Aluminium Dunkerque SAS in the northern French town of Loon-Page, the aluminum producer said in a statement. Aluminium Dunkerque is “fully cooperating with any investigation by the French authorities,” the company said.

A spokesman for the Paris prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the raids.

The raids, reported earlier by the Financial Times, marks an intensification of a probe begun last year that piles more pressure on Gupta. The probe was first opened in July following reports made by public officials and the case has been handed to the French unit which fights corruption and financial crime.

Gupta’s GFG Alliance already faces a probe from the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office over suspicions of fraud and money laundering. GFG’s financing arrangements with Greensill Capital U.K. Ltd. are under scrutiny following the spectacular collapse of Greensill Capital last year.

Before the collapse of Greensill, France was home to a number of GFG’s assets, including the Dunkirk smelter and two key steel mills that it has since lost.

