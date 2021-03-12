(Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta said refinancing GFG Alliance would take time, and urged the businesses in the group to manage cash carefully.

In a letter to colleagues seen by Bloomberg, the man known as the saviour of steel said he was “enthused” by the number of offers received so far since the collapse of the group’s biggest lender, Greensill Capital. He also confirmed there are talks for a standstill agreement with Greensill’s administrators.

“We are asking all of our businesses to take prudent steps to manage their cash positions carefully and reduce their call on group resources while this process takes place,” he said.

The collapse of Greensill has raised questions about the financial health of Gupta’s businesses, its biggest customer. GFG told Greensill in February that it would be insolvent without its funding, the financing firm said in a filing. Unions have since raised concerns over the security of 35,000 jobs across Gupta’s sprawling empire that has operations in 30 countries.

