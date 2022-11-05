(Bloomberg) -- A gusty storm has left more than 250,000 homes and businesses without electricity in Washington State.

Most of the outages are in the Seattle region, where winds of up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) an hour ripped down power lines late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service and Poweroutage.us, which tracks utility websites.

Crews had restored power to about 45,000 customers by Saturday morning, according to the Snohomish County Public Utility District, which serves the hardest hit area.

The storm is part of a powerful system sweeping off the Pacific Ocean, prompting the National Weather Service to issue storm watches and warnings from the Canadian border to Central California.

