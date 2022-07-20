(Bloomberg) -- Actress and celebrity wellness executive Gwyneth Paltrow is backing Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial campaign in Texas with a recent financial contribution.

Paltrow, 49, donated $25,000 to the Beto for Texas political action committee last month, according to filings released Tuesday by the Texas Ethics Commission. It’s one of more than 500,000 individual contributions the Democrat candidate received during the most recent fundraising campaign, which totaled nearly $28 million. Paltrow, who resides in California, isn’t the only household name backing O’Rourke with George Soros donating $1 million in June.

Soros Backs O’Rourke’s Bid for Texas Governor With $1 Million

The large amounts of money flowing in to help the underdog’s campaign for Texas Governor suggest O’Rourke’s gaining renewed national attention, especially after recent events like the US Supreme Court ruling that overturned the federal right to abortion and the school shooting in Uvalde. Recent polling shows a narrowing race with incumbent Greg Abbott leading by the mid-single digits. Abbott and O’Rourke will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.