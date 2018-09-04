(Bloomberg) -- Goop Inc., the lifestyle company founded by Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, agreed to pay $145,000 to settle allegations it made unscientific claims about the benefits of three products.

The merchandise includes the Jade Egg, a $66 item inserted into vaginas to enhance sexual energy; the Rose Quartz Egg, a similar product; and Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend, a tincture.

Goop advertised that the eggs could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles and increase bladder control, according to a statement Tuesday from Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, who was part of a task force of California district attorneys that negotiated the settlement. Goop sold Inner Judge Flower as helping prevent depression.

In addition to the settlement, Goop agreed to refund money to customers who purchased the products and stop making claims about their efficacy.

Goop, which is based in Santa Monica, California, said it disagreed with the prosecutors’ position and did no wrong, but wanted to settle the matter quickly. “Goop provides a forum for practitioners to present their views and experiences with various products like the Jade Egg,” Erica Moore, the company’s chief financial officer, said in an emailed statement. “The law, though, sometimes views statement like this as advertising claims, which are subject to various legal requirements.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Christopher Palmeri in Los Angeles at cpalmeri1@bloomberg.net;Lucas Shaw in Los Angeles at lshaw31@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, Rob Golum

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.