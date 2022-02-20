(Bloomberg) -- GXO Logistics Inc. reached a preliminary agreement to buy Clipper Logistics Plc for about 943 million pounds ($1.28 billion) in a deal that would combine two global supply-chain management giants.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO’s offer is currently valued at 920 pence a share for Clipper, with 690 pence in cash and the rest in new GXO shares, the companies said in a statement Sunday. London-based Clipper said its board would unanimously recommend the offer to shareholders.

While the stock portion’s value may change by the time a deal is finalized, the 920 pence would represent an 18% premium to Clipper’s closing price of 777 pence on Feb. 18. GXO intends to offer a mix-and-match facility to Clipper shareholders as part of the arrangement, with varying proportions of GXO shares and cash.

Clipper handles logistics for many major European retailers including Asda and Asos. GXO operates hundreds of warehouses globally. GXO said the purchase would add e-commerce fulfillment customers, provide expertise in technology returns and boost its global reach in markets like Germany. Cost savings from the combined operations would be accomplished within the first two years.

Supply chain management has been a key focus for international retailers and their logistics partners in recent months as bottlenecks caused by pandemic-related labor issues, port congestion and container shortages hinder trade around the globe.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.