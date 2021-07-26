(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Odd Lots on Spotify Listen to Odd Lots on Apple Podcasts

You can't talk about supply chains without talking about warehouses. Basically everything we buy at some point eventually sits in a warehouse. But warehouses themselves are changing. Whereas at one point, they were simple and straightforward — goods come in before getting trucked to retail outlets — today they're massively complex thanks to e-commerce and needing to deal with returns. On this episode we speak with Mark Manduca, the CIO of the logistics firm GXO, about warehouses during the pandemic and what the future looks like.

