(Bloomberg) -- Gymshark is considering bringing out a range of basics to cater to shoppers impacted by the rising cost of living.

The British fitness wear brand is working on leggings, shorts, t-shirts and tops at an entry-level price and said the company’s supply chain should be able to react “fairly quickly” to the challenge.

“The UK consumer has been harder hit than most,” said Ben Francis, the brand’s 30-year-old founder and chief executive officer. “What we’re looking at is, is there more opportunity at the more entry-level price point for us to build more product?”

The move comes as Gymshark unveils a new 18,000 square foot store on London’s Regent Street that comes with a gym, juice bar, hangout areas and changing rooms with lights that can be altered so shoppers can take the perfect selfie.

Gymshark’s current best sellers include women’s leggings at £50, tops for £38 and £35 joggers for men.

Gymshark was founded in 2012 when Francis was a teenager and began life as a screen printing operation in his parents’ garage. In 2020 General Atlantic bought a 21% stake that valued the brand at more than £1 billion ($1.2 billion).

Now the company makes half its revenue in the US and has grown to almost £500 million of sales. Francis wants to make it a “100-year brand”.

Still, it’s not immune to the impact of rampant inflation. Gymshark has suffered a “slight drop” in converting visits to its website into sales. It’s also already seen shoppers favor essential items “that are going to last you regardless” like black t-shirts, shorts, leggings and tops, said Francis. And an IPO isn’t on the cards at least until things improve.

“Let’s get this store sorted first and get through the cost of living crisis,” said Francis.

