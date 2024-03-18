{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    New Brunswick budget $41-million in surplus, but health-care increase just $2 million

    'Unambiguously good': Inflation slows in February as price growth unexpectedly eases

    Strategists say the BoC's preferred inflation metrics 'have become biased'

    AstraZeneca acquires Hamilton-based pharmaceutical company Fusion

    Sycamore Partners explores bid for apparel maker Gildan activewear

    Ottawa should keep its 'hands off' pension funds, says former OTPP head

    Top Stories

    Fired without cause in Ontario? Here's what you need to know

    Companies are, perhaps surprisingly, allowed to fire employees without cause, for just about any reason. The important thing to note is that if you're fired without cause, the company is required to pay severance.

     

     

    Embedded Image

     

