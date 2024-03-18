Top Stories
Fired without cause in Ontario? Here's what you need to know
SPONSORED: Companies are, perhaps surprisingly, allowed to fire employees without cause, for just about any reason. The important thing to note is that if you’re fired without cause, the company is required to pay severance.
-
Office real estate faces 'reckoning' amid other tailwinds: research director
-
EXCLUSIVE: Alberta premier talks book-balancing, says Feds should 'stay in their lane'
-
Snowmobiles finally get the Tesla treatment
-
Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slow
-
'It’s not tax free': Expert tips for reporting income from side hustles
-
BoC 'late' to cut rates, private sector 'starting to buckle': chief market strategist
-
Business insolvencies climb 41% and could get worse, report suggests7:48
Business insolvencies climb 41% and could get worse, report suggests
A new report found business insolvencies climbed more than 40 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and could go even higher as many businesses are now stuck repaying pandemic loans.
U.S. Fed likely to cut rates twice this year, economist says
Cooling inflation could lead the Bank of Canada to cut rates sooner than expected, even as the United States shows signs of strength.
Grocery inflation dipped to 2.4 per cent in February: StatCan
Statistics Canada’s latest data shows food prices stabilizing as food inflation fell below the headline figure for the first time since October 2021.
-
Expect budget 2024 to 'be scant': economist
Experts say new measures in the federal government’s upcoming 2024 budget are likely limited amid tight fiscal conditions, but predict different figures for this year's deficit.
‘Passed like a baton’: Advocates, Air Canada CEO clash on accessible travel
Advocates and Air Canada's CEO served up opposing views of on-board accessibility for passengers on Tuesday, though both sides agree that consistency remains a problem.
-
Google offers $2.7M in grants to trio of Canadian AI firms
Google is contributing a total of $2.7 million in research grants to a trio of artificial intelligence programs focusing on sustainability and AI responsibility.
-
Loblaw’s expansion of discount stores paying off as consumers remain frugal: expert
Loblaw is outperforming broader equity markets so far this year, despite a spending slowdown by many Canadian consumers, and an expert says the grocer’s expansion of its discount stores is driving the recent success.
-
Tax return software makes filing easy, but knowing when to hire a professional is key
With the advent of self-filing software, the majority of people are able to file their own taxes without professional guidance, or the cost that goes along with it. But the key is understanding when to recruit extra help.
-
Statistics Canada says telecom prices continue to come down, driving inflation lower
As MPs study the affordability of telecommunication services, Statistics Canada says cellphone and internet costs continue to decline, helping to drive the national inflation rate lower last month.
-
Unilever to separate ice cream unit and cut 7,500 jobs
The new boss of Unilever Plc wants to reverse years of lacklustre performance with an ambitious plan to separate the conglomerate’s ice cream arm and remove layers of middle management.
-
AstraZeneca acquires Hamilton-based pharmaceutical company Fusion
A Canadian pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing next-generation therapies for prostate cancer has announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by U.K.-based AstraZeneca for approximately US$2.4 billion.
-
Bruce Murray's Top Picks: March 19, 2024
Top picks from Bruce Murray, CEO and CIO of Murray Wealth Group.
-
Economist says 'no investment vehicle' equal to home ownership
As the cost of homeownership in Canada soars, one economist says many unable to afford a home may miss out on a primary driver of wealth accumulation.
-
Major Quebec nurses union reaches agreement with province for five-year-contract
After 15 months of negotiations a major nurses union has reached an agreement with the Quebec government for a five-year collective agreement.
-
New Brunswick budget $41-million in surplus, but health-care increase just $2 million
The final New Brunswick budget before residents head to the polls in a provincial election this year contains virtually no new spending on health care and no voter-friendly measures like tax cuts.